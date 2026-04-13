Miami police search for shooter after 23-year-old killed, 2 injured; victims stable

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said investigators are searching for a single shooter in a deadly incident that left one man dead and two others injured.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Cyrille Kitchner.

Morales said the two surviving victims are in stable condition at Ryder Trauma Center.

Police are reviewing surveillance video and have identified a person of interest, but Morales said investigators have not yet determined a motive.

"This was a personal incident and not related to the festival," Morales said.

He also appealed to the public for help.

"We do have some evidence and a person of interest, but I am not ready to divulge that at this point," Morales said. "I know a lot of folks were out there, and if you saw anything, please contact the Miami Police Department."

Morales emphasized that even the smallest detail could be critical to the investigation.

"Life is precious, and we strongly believe in the sanctity of life," he added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Miami City Commissioner Christine King, a co-sponsor of the event, said she was "heartbroken" by the violence.

"This was a wonderful event. It had nothing to do with this event," King said. "We stand strong, and this is a great event celebrating the culture and unity of this community."