Witness recalls capturing video of shooting that injured 2 teens in Little Havana; police say no arrests made

A witness spoke exclusively to CBS News Miami after sharing new cellphone video he captured after two teenagers were injured in a weekend shooting in a Miami neighborhood.

The witness didn't want to show his face and only wanted to be identified as J.

"I thought this was pretty crazy. Kids were out there, and people and families were playing. This was near a playground. This was messed up," said J.

He told CBS Miami that he was driving to his girlfriend's home at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, when he captured the crime near Riverside Park in Little Havana at 342 SW 7th Avenue.

J said he heard five gunshots within one minute.

"When I was driving down the street, the first thing I noticed was that there were 20 young men, and they were arguing about something," he said. "And this escalated between two people and then escalated into a circle. And one of the persons in the crowd started shooting, and it seemed like he was shooting to disperse everyone. And they ran off."

J continued, "It is unfortunate, as I am a parent myself, I wouldn't want my kids to be around that type of individual. Whoever did this, I hope they get the consequences they deserve. I would say to all kids to stay in school and be careful on the streets. This is not worth it."

Police still looking for suspect

Miami Police spokesman Officer Mike Vega also said that two people were fighting each other, and he said police were looking for one shooter.

"We are trying to identify the subject. We are trying to get a description on who he is and what sort of vehicle he was driving or leaving the scene in," Vega said. "This was a large group involved at the scene, and somebody must know who the subjects is and can share that with us so we can make an arrest."

Vega continued, "We don't know what led to this fight. It looks like they were going there to fight, but we do not know what led them there. It is concerning. These are teenagers."

Vega said police initially responded to the area near Riverside Park after a shot spotter alert. He said when they got there, they found a crime scene and shell casings, but no victims.

Then, he said, several minutes later, they received a call to go to the area of NW 11th Avenue and 28th Street, where a 17-year-old girl told them she had been shot in the shoulder.

Then, officers responded after getting another call to the same area where a 16-year-old boy said he had been grazed by a bullet.

Vega said the girl was transported to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. He said both teens are expected to be OK.

Vega told CBS News Miami that no arrests have been made.

Anyone who can help find the shooter should call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 405-471-TIPS (8477).