Video shows Miami police drone tracking suspect involved in domestic dispute

A drone used by the Miami Police Department was able to help officers track and eventually arrest a man connected to a domestic dispute last month, and the entire incident was caught on camera.

Police said they were dispatched to reports of a domestic-related dispute involving a boyfriend, who was later identified as 24-year-old LeCurry Anthony Williams Jr., who allegedly shoved his girlfriend and vandalized a window.

At that time, the Miami Police Department Drone First Responder unit deployed a drone to the area, which arrived at the scene before patrol units due to its aerial response capabilities, according to police.

LeCurry Anthony Williams Jr. Miami-Dade Corrections

Due to that, police said the drone was able to quickly spot Williams trying to leave the scene. The drone was also able to maintain visual contact with him and was able to relay real-time updates to officers responding to the scene.

In addition, police said Willimas tried to change clothes to avoid being recognized and arrested.

However, due to the live video feed from overhead, officers were able to remain informed of his appearance and where he was headed during the incident.

"This enhanced situational awareness allowed officers to approach and apprehend the suspect safely and without further incident, contributing to an effective resolution of the call," the City of Miami Police Department said in a statement.

Police said the department continues to leverage innovative tools like the Drone First Responder program to enhance officer safety, improve response times, and better serve the community.