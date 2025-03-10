Miami Beach Police will use drones, real-time intelligence center during spring break

Miami Beach officials are anticipating a busy spring break season, with thousands of people expected to visit the city. To help keep residents and visitors alike safe, police are going high tech.

On Monday, Miami Beach Police unveiled their new Real Time Intelligence Center (RTIC) and launch of the Skydio's Drone as a First Responder (DFR) program. The department is the first agency in the state, one of only five departments nationwide, to implement Sykdio's DFR program.

According to police, the center and drone program will allow them to monitor and respond to incidents quicker, particularly during the high-impact spring break weekends through March.

"Miami Beach is at the forefront of pioneering technology to revolutionize public safety," Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said in a statement. "The Real Time Intelligence Center and Drone as a First Responder Program equip our police department with exceptional tools, ensuring swift and decisive action to protect our community."



Miami Beach police will be able to make data-driven decisions

The $2 million RTIC will serve as the central hub for the police department's advanced observation, analytics, detection, and intelligence operations, authorities said.

Multiple sources will be feeding data into the center in real time. According to police, the RTIC integrates approximately 850 cameras, providing over 1,600 views across Miami Beach. The center will also monitor 30 license plate readers, which will identify vehicles associated with criminal activity, and the RADII Marine Radar system which provides live monitoring of maritime activity.

The intelligence center will also monitor for threats or public safety concerns on social media.

"Our city is establishing a benchmark for law enforcement agencies throughout the nation; illustrating how technology can be effectively utilized to enhance public safety while ensuring transparency and accountability," Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne A. Jones said in a statement.

Eyes in the sky

The Miami Beach Police Department said it is the first agency in Miami-Dade County to receive a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Waiver, allowing for drone operations beyond the direct line of sight of an operator.

The Skydio X10 drone is a quadcopter designed for law enforcement applications. Operated directly from the RTIC, these drones will give officers "real time situational awareness" to any public safety issue.