Deadly double shooting appears to be murder-suicide, Miami Police say

By
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
Read Full Bio
John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Miami Police are investigating a deadly double shooting inside an office building early Monday which they say appears to be a murder-suicide. 

According to police, just after 8 a.m. they received a call about the shooting at the building at 42 NW 27 Avenue. The building houses several businesses including Del Toro Insurance and Miami Biomechanics . 

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. 

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene, but both died before they could be taken to a hospital.  

"At this time it appears it may be a murder-suicide case, however please keep in mind the investigation remains ongoing and details are subject to change," police said in a statement. 

The names of those who died have not been released. 

Homicide detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

