Deadly double shooting appears to be murder-suicide, Miami Police say

Miami Police are investigating a deadly double shooting inside an office building early Monday which they say appears to be a murder-suicide.

According to police, just after 8 a.m. they received a call about the shooting at the building at 42 NW 27 Avenue. The building houses several businesses including Del Toro Insurance and Miami Biomechanics .

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene, but both died before they could be taken to a hospital.

"At this time it appears it may be a murder-suicide case, however please keep in mind the investigation remains ongoing and details are subject to change," police said in a statement.

The names of those who died have not been released.

Homicide detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting.

