Miami police arrest man who they say ran away after deadly crash

Arrest made in deadly hit and run crash in Miami

MIAMI - A man who Miami police said ran from the scene of a deadly crash early Monday morning has been arrested.

Around 3:30 a.m., Gilber Caro, 50, was heading west on SW 8 Street in a Chevrolet Tahoe when he was hit by the driver of a Hyundai Sonata who ran a red light at SW 42 Street, according to the arrest report. The impact sent the Sonata across the intersection where it hit another vehicle and a palm tree.

Gilber Caro Miami-Dade Corrections

When Miami Fire Rescue arrived, they found the 29-year-old man who had been driving the Sonata had died. The woman who was driving the vehicle he hit was taken to Coral Gables Hospital where she was listed as stable.

After the accident, Caro ran from the scene.

According to the arrest report, at 7 a.m. he called the owner of Tahoe and told her he had been in an accident and said she should call 911. Just before 9:30 a.m., he was taken into custody, according to police.

Caro has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.