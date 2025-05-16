Miami officer cleared in March 2024 shooting of man in mental health crisis, prosecutors say

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office has cleared a City of Miami police officer who shot a man experiencing a mental health episode in March of 2024, stating the use of force was justified, according to an eight-page memo released Thursday.

Donald Armstrong was shot six times by officer Kassandra Mercado on March 7, 2024, after his mother called police for help.

Body camera footage showed Mercado firing at Armstrong and prosecutors say he was armed with an object they believe could have caused serious bodily harm.

Prosecutors cite evidence supporting officer's actions

The State Attorney's Office said it reviewed extensive evidence in the case, including witness statements, 911 calls, and body camera footage, before concluding that Mercado's actions were legally justified. The memo indicated that Armstrong posed a potential threat at the time of the shooting.

Attorney criticizes handling of mental health calls

Armstrong's attorney, Larry Handfield, criticized the outcome of the investigation and called for changes in how police respond to mental health emergencies.

"We will continue to have this type of experience in our city until we invest in trying to save lives," Handfield said. "It's like we invest in police, make better policing, better law enforcement to protect and serve. We need to make sure that when there is a call for mental health crisis that we have the appropriate people who are trying to respond."

Handfield confirmed that Armstrong plans to move forward with a lawsuit against the department.

Armstrong spoke with CBS News Miami and will share his account during the 11 p.m. broadcast.