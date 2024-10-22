Exclusive: Man shot multiple times by Miami police describes ordeal, video obtained

MIAMI - A man shot multiple times by a City of Miami police officer in March is speaking out to CBS News Miami.

Video of the incident, which some may find disturbing, also has been obtained for the first time.

An officer shot Donald Armstrong six times in March.

His mother called police asking for help, saying her son was having a mental health crisis.

What happened next Armstrong said has changed his life forever.

"II have a big hole right here that deep in my chest," he said. "Everybody who I know that's in law enforcement says she tried to kill you. She tried to take your life Mr. Armstrong. Can you get that?"

Body-worn camera video of the shooting was released to CBS News Miami by Armstrong's attorney.

Body-worn camera video of Donald Armstrong shot in March in Miami City of Miami

The victim said he remembers everything about the day he was shot, including being high on drugs.

"I was not in my right state of mind at the time," he said.

Armstrong said he was on the drug Molly, which is ecstasy, and nothing was making sense.

"When they were saying drop the weapon, what I had in my hand wasn't a weapon, just a little wand," Armstrong said.

The police report describes it as a dirk similar to a dagger. In the videos you can see the silver object in his hand.

"I was tased and you know, because of my mindset at that time, I pulled it out and then I was tased again and I fall," Armstrong.

CBS News Miami won't show the shooting, but you can hear it.

"I just keep hearing these, these loud shots and I'm not even realizing I'm being shot," Armstrong said. "I have an officer on the ground with me. I'm looking at him in his eyes and I'm saying, 'why, why, why' I said, 'man, y'all trying to kill me.' "

Armstrong was shot in the chest, arm and backside, which has made it difficult for him to walk. He appeared in court in a wheelchair.

Donald Armstrong CBS Miami

Armstrong said he is still recovering from all of his scars.

"I would watch TV, and I will hear bullets, you know, people being shot on TV, and it would trigger something in my mind, even seeing them fall, even just seeing the Metro Dade police officers ride by me like triggers something to me," the victim said.

Armstrong's lawyer Larry Handfield said they expect the case to be dismissed Thursday.

Part of Armstrong's recovery has included treatment for his mental health, his drug abuse and trauma from the death of his child which Armstrong says is why he turned to drugs in the first place. Now he and his attorney want to see change and accountability on the police side.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the investigation is still active.

CBS News Miami also reached out to the City of Miami Police Department, seeking to know if the officer is still out on patrol and the latest on its investigation.

So far we have not heard back.