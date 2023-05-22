Miami Northwestern High School seniors make South Florida proud

MIAMI - It's the day many of these Miami Northwestern High School seniors have been waiting for. It was their Academic Signing Day.

"I am super-duper excited to show all of our fellow classmates. We're going for the next four years" said Mackenzie Colson a senior at Miami Northwestern High School.

"So, we sign off just brag about the school we are going to and the benefits and all that," said Michael Hill.

Before a room full of students sporting their university gear more than a dozen seniors were recognized as they signed on the dotted line representing the university they will be attending.

From Bethune Cookman, FAMU, North Carolina State and other universities these students have resumes to impress.

"Now, I'm in band national honor society, English honor society. I was a part of the debate club since my 10th grade year," said Hill.

"I'm a cheerleader, my four years of high school, and this last year I was captain of the cheer team at the track and field for three years I'm a part of national English," said Colson.

No doubt a proud moment for everyone including their principal who was once in their shoes.

"This is full circle for me because I am a graduate of Miami northwestern, so I know what they're feeling. I know they're little anxious. This is a big moment for them and their parents" said Dr. Tate- Wyche Miami Northwestern University Principal.

And in addition to the brag fest which they so very deserve, each student was also given a dorm basket and gift card.