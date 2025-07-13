Man fatally shoots ex-girlfriend in apparent murder-suicide, Miami police say

A man allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in an apparent murder-suicide early Sunday, Miami police say.

At about 7:40 a.m., Miami police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near the 2000 block of NW 18th Court.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman shot in the chest, and a man dead in the parking lot, according to Michael Vega, public information officer with the city of Miami Police Department.

Based on video surveillance and witness statements, police said, "It appears to be a murder-suicide by ex-boyfriend."

Check back for updates as details are confirmed.