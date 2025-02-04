Motorcyclist struck, killed by driver of stolen car, Miami police say

MIAMI - An arrest has been made after a deadly accident involving a motorcyclist early Tuesday morning in Miami.

Shortly after 2 a.m., the driver of a stolen Kia Soul was speeding on NW 7 Avenue, ran a red light at the intersection of NW 20 Street and hit John Koontz who was on a motorcycle, according to police.

The impact of the crash sent both vehicles and their occupants into some neary bushes. The Kia ended up on its side.

"The driver of the motorcycle, who is a 34 year old male, was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries," said police spokesman Mike Vega.

Police said the 17-year-old driver and his passenger were treated on scene for minor injuries and transported to Miami Police Central Station for questioning.

A records check showed the Kia had been stolen out of North Miami and the teen driving it did not have a license, according to police.

The driver was arrested and has been charged with vehicular grand theft, charges on the accident are pending.