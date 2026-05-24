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Miami Center for Mental Health and Recovery to get June 2026 vote by commissioners

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Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."
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Jim DeFede

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An update on the Miami Center for Mental Health and Recovery. After years of delays, the Miami Dade County Commission will finally vote on opening the center. County Commission Chairman Anthony Rodriguez on Tuesday grudgingly said he would finally place it on the agenda of the commission's next meeting in June. 

But he issued one final demand: he wants the head of Jackson Health to review the proposal and write a report, even though the plans for the center have already had multiple reviews.

25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® Official Announcement
MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 17: Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairman Anthony Rodriguez speaks on stage during the 25th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® Official Announcement on April 17, 2024 in Miami, Florida. John Parra

When county Commissioner Raquel Regalado suggested Rodriguez, who has been a critic of the project for months, was "moving the goalposts" once again, Rodriguez angrily snapped at Regaldo and said he could just bury the center and never allow it to be voted on if she didn't agree to his demand. 

Commissioners voted to allow the review, saying if that was the only way to move the project - designed to help people with mental illnesses caught in the criminal justice system - then so be it. 

Nevertheless, Rodriguez's demand was seen as a bit irregular, since Jackson Health officials submitted their own plan to run the center two years ago, but it was rejected for being too costly and not providing the level care people needed. 

This now raises the specter of Jackson being asked to pass judgment on the proposal from one of their competitors, who actually won the contract. 

CBS News Miami will keep you posted on what happens next.

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