Miami Mayor Francis Suarez: "Donate anything that will be necessary" to help victims of Miami apartment building fire

By Mauricio Maldonado

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez talks about the fire at an apartment building in Miami
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez talks about the fire at an apartment building in Miami 01:42

MIAMI - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez held a Monday afternoon press conference to address a large fire at an apartment building that has been burning since about 8 a.m. and to ask for donations to help those affected by the fire. 

Here's what the mayor had to say: 

"Our firefighters have demonstrated a tremendous amount of heroism battling this fire since eight o'clock."

"They're still battling at this moment. Thankfully, under much better circumstances that were earlier throughout the day."

"Jose Marti Park is acting as a staging facility in conjunction with the American Red Cross and Human Services Department and the owner of the building to house people either temporarily... I think to transition to something more permanent in terms of housing."

"About 20 people have been housed already or have been taken by their family members to be housed with their family members."

"People have called asking about what they can do. I would say to call the American Red Cross and donate anything that will be necessary."

Earlier in the day, the mayor said this had been the first three-alarm fire the city had seen in decades. 

A fire officials said more than 40 mostly elderly residents had to be rescued.

That same official said there had only been 5 injuries. Three firefighters had to be treated, a person who had been shot inside the building and one resident who suffered from smoke inhalation. 

Two of those firefighters who were treated have since been released as firefighters continue to contain the fire. 

First published on June 10, 2024 / 4:24 PM EDT

