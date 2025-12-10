Miami Mayor-elect Eileen Higgins vows housing push, end to permitting delays Miami’s Mayor-elect Eileen Higgins used her first press conference to outline plans to overhaul the city’s permitting system and tackle the affordability crisis. Higgins said residents should no longer face years‑long delays for home renovation permits, calling the current process “terrible.” She also pledged to prioritize affordable and workforce housing by leveraging city‑owned land, arguing the solution already exists within Miami’s resources.