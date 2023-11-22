Miami may to see record heat under mostly sunny skies

MIAMI - It will be mainly dry and very warm on Wednesday with record heat possible.

Record heat possible NEXT Weather

Afternoon highs climb to the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A cold front moves in this evening and overnight lows will fall to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thanksgiving will not be as warm and more seasonable. Thursday's highs will rise to the low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. The rain chance is low but a stray shower can't be ruled out.

Black Friday spotty showers will be possible as a low pressure system develops just off the coast. It will be warmer this weekend with slightly higher rain chances. Highs will be near the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday.