Miami man won million dollar prize playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE - A Miami man won a million-dollar prize playing the Florida Lottery's FLORIDA 300X THE CASH Holiday Edition scratch-off game.

Arnold Saces, 58, chose to receive his winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,500.00.  

Saces bought his winning ticket at a Publix on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The $30 FLORIDA 300X THE CASH game features more than $1 billion in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $15 million

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.93.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 9:45 AM

