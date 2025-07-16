Man accused of trying to persuade 15-year-old girl into having sex for $2,000, Miami Police say

Man accused of trying to persuade 15-year-old girl into having sex for $2,000, Miami Police say

Man accused of trying to persuade 15-year-old girl into having sex for $2,000, Miami Police say

A Miami man has bonded out of jail after being accused of trying to persuade a 15-year-old girl into having sex for $2,000, police said.

Lester Tellez, 45, was arrested earlier this week and charged with lewd and lascivious conduct on a child under age 16, seducing a child into engaging in sexual acts and promoting sexual performance by a child after an investigation into allegations of underage sexual coercion, City of Miami Police said.

"The safety and well-being of the community, particularly its youth, remain a top priority for law enforcement," Miami Police said. "We urge anyone with additional information about this case or similar incidents to come forward."

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Tellez was released from jail on Wednesday.

An "unannounced" visit

Police said the incident began when Tellez unexpectedly came to the victim's home to pick up his son from the victim, who was babysitting for her older sister, on Monday.

Arrest documents obtained by CBS News Miami said that the victim's sister, who was at work, contacted the victim on her cell phone and told her that Tellez, the older sister's ex-partner, was outside their apartment and wanted to see his son. According to the arrest documents, Tellez had not seen his son in two years and showed up "unannounced" to the home that day.

The older sister was upset at Tellez but allowed him to take his son shopping. So she called the victim and told her to open the gate to let him in. The victim told police that she sent her nephew downstairs and he left with Tellez.

Sometime later, Tellez returned and dropped off his son. Then, Tellez allegedly called the victim and told her he took his son shopping but "did not get her anything." At this time, Tellez told the victim that he would pay her $2,000 if she would "spend the night with him," the arrest documents said. The victim then told him not to talk to her like that and hung up the phone.

Following the phone call, Tellez allegedly tried contacting the victim again on WhatsApp, reiterating the inappropriate message and soliciting other sexual favors, police said. The victim took screenshots and showed the messages to her sister once she got home. According to the arrest documents, the older sister called Tellez and yelled at him, and the victim subsequently blocked his number.

The victim and her sister then contacted police, where detectives launched a controlled communication strategy during which Tellez allegedly "continued to use explicit language and attempted to proposition the juvenile," Miami Police said.

Following these efforts, Miami Police detectives found and arrested Tellez without incident. After he was interviewed, he was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center for processing.