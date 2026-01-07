Fire breaks out at abandoned building in Little Havana

Fire crews in Miami raced to extinguish a blaze that broke out at an abandoned building in Little Havana early Wednesday morning.

Few details have been released, but officials said the fire broke out at the building located in the area of West Flagler Street and 8th Avenue.

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke coming from the building as crews continued to blast the building with water.

The force of the water in combination with the damage that occurred during the fire sent debris falling onto the ground below.

Traffic in the area was also expected to be impacted while crews worked to extinguish the blaze, but officials have since reopened West Flagler Street in the area.

It's unclear what sparked the blaze or if any injuries were reported.

No other information was released.