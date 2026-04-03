Miami-Dade 11-year-old golf star is heading to one of golf's most iconic stages, Augusta National

At only 11 years old, Miami Springs native Arabell Tellez is heading to one of golf's most iconic stages: Augusta National. Her latest win is sending her to compete against 80 of the country's best junior golfers in the Drive, Chip, and Putt National Finals.

"My heart was beating so fast when I found out I won," Arabell Tellez said. "I almost cried that day. My stepmom was crying on the phone".

Tellez's golf coach, Caroline Culler, said the young athlete has a natural presence.

"She just shines bright. She has a beautiful smile, great energy, and she's very confident," Culler said.

The young golfer's success is built on commitment, with Tellez practicing twice a day.

"I try to at least get 1 percent better every day—that's a little quote my dad has for me," Tellez said. When asked how many tournaments she's played in her young career, Tellez said she lost count. "No—I just know it's been a lot. I have a lot of medals actually… and a lot of trophies… but I don't know," she said.

Tellez credits both her father and Culler for her rise.

"My coach, I love her. Why do you love her so much? She just taught me everything. Thanks to her, this is why I'm here. Some of the structure stuff, of course, thanks to my dad too," Tellez said.

Culler said Tellez possesses the single most important trait for a competitor.

"She has a very important piece that cannot be taught—what is it? She likes to win," Culler said.

Her father, Javier Tellez, said he is proud to be part of the process.

"The honest truth is, I'm just enjoying the whole process with her. It just makes it fun… her commitment—it just makes me proud that her mind is set on this," Javier Tellez said.

The 11-year-old is set to get her shot on one of golf's biggest stages this weekend.