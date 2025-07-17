Spirit Airlines passenger claims she was denied boarding because her shorts were "too short"

A woman was told she wouldn't be allowed to board her Spirit Airlines flight because of what she was wearing.

So she reached out to CBS News Miami to look into what had happened to her and the tense situation at Miami International Airport would end up with her sister in handcuffs.

As it turns out, a 2025 policy change may have been the fallout.

The woman says she didn't have dress code issues until her flight home

Tanasia Grayer was denied boarding a Spirit flight from Miami to Chicago on Wednesday. She called CBS News Miami after it happened.

"First of all, he told me I'm not getting on the flight at all," she said. "I said, 'I don't have anything to change into.'"

CBS News Miami began to look into the situation: Grayer said it was her shorts that got her booted.

"We were getting ready to board the plane, and the lady at the front desk, she stopped me and said, 'You're not getting on a plane like that,'" Grayer said. "So I looked at her and I said, 'Like what?' She said, 'With those shorts.'"

On Thursday, she was wearing the same outfit since her luggage had been shipped to Chicago.

"This is just regular shorts. This is how I walked through the airport," Grayer said. "This is how I walked through the airport with these shorts with my robe. This is exactly how I have my clothes."

Grayer told CBS News Miami the shorts she wore on the trip down were just as short, but did not cause a problem.

"They treated me like a real criminal in there," she said.

Grayer's sister, Jessica Kordelewski, was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

"I'm going home — getting on a flight and going home," she said. "I won't be back in Miami at all."

Spirit Airlines sent CBS News Miami a statement, saying in part:

"We always want our Guests to feel welcome and have a great experience. Consistent with other U.S. airlines, our Contract of Carriage contains certain clothing standards for all Guests traveling with us. Our records show a Guest was not in compliance with our Contract of Carriage and refused to comply when provided an opportunity to do so. The Guest and their travel companion were eventually denied boarding after displaying disruptive behavior. Further questions should be directed to law enforcement."

Spirit's dress code is a recent policy change

Clint Henderson, a blogger with "The Points Guy," told CBS News Miami that the rules were recently changed.

"Spirit, actually, in particular, imposed new rules in January of this year to make inappropriate dress more defined in their Contract of Carriage, so they're well within their rights to kick people off who they don't feel are dressed appropriately," he said.

That new policy includes no see-through clothing; no exposed breasts, buttocks or other private parts; no lewd, obscene or offensive clothing and tattoos; and you can't be barefoot.

"Just remember that you're in a public space, that you're going to be flying with children, and not everyone is going to love your low-cut top or your tattoos," Henderson said.

The sisters were able to find a flight home on another airline.