Miami International Airport unveils plans for new operations center

Miami International Airport unveiled a plan Monday morning for a new Airport Operations Center.

The 13,200 square foot hub will be used to enhance security and utilize artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline airport operations.

"It will also have one of the nation's first digital monitoring hubs, which will be equipped with AI cameras and a massive HD quality video wall," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. "It will give us 360 degree visibility."

AI will also help with gate assignments.

"That is meant to enhance the way that we move aircraft, the way we gate aircrafts," Chief Executive Officer Ralph Cutie said. "It just makes our gating operation more efficient. It's not meant to replace anybody."

Most importantly, it will house 30 different agencies like the Transportation Security Administration, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Border Patrol, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue that currently operate out of the airport.

"These are scattered throughout the airport," Cava explained. "They'd have to call on the telephone to coordinate. Think about that. But now, like in any kind of an emergency situation that arises, we'll all be together. That's critically important when dealing with any kind of an emergency."

The project will cost an estimated $33 million.

"Our airport is run as a self-contained unit. The fees from the airlines, from the concessions, all of it stays right here for operations at the airport," Cava said. "We have been successful in receiving federal and state dollars. As I said, overall we've got a $14 billion infrastructure improvement plan.

This Airport Operations Center is supposed to be complete within a year.