All-clear given at Miami International Airport following "potential security threat"

Officials at Miami International Airport have given the all-clear after reports of an unattended bag led to the partial evacuations of two terminals early Monday morning.

In a post on X, Miami International Airport officials said that portions of the North and Central terminals prior to security checkpoints were temporarily evacuated "out of abundance of caution" during the investigation.

Airport officials said that due to the suspicious item in MIA's Central Terminal Area, Transportation Security Administration checkpoints 5, 6 and 7, and the pre-security area between doors 9-18 were closed.

The all-clear was given after an investigation by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, and officials said that airport operations would resume as normal.

However, passengers may still encounter some traffic entering the airport and some delays at TSA checkpoints in the North and Central Terminals.

Passengers are being asked to allow for extra time to ensure you get to the airport and through security on time.

No other information was released.