Miami man claiming to be ICE agent arrested for DUI with children in Florida Keys, deputies say

A Miami man claiming to be a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent was arrested for allegedly driving drunk in the Florida Keys while he had two young children in his vehicle, deputies said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they had arrested 42-year-old Scott Thomas Deiseroth of Miami on Wednesday afternoon after another motorist called to report his reckless driving. He is currently in jail and facing a DUI charge, along with two counts of child endangerment, authorities said.

Deputies said Deiseroth identified himself as an ICE agent during the traffic stop. CBS News Miami reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and a spokesperson with the agency said they were not aware of the arrest and were investigating it.

The traffic stop near the Key's Seven Mile Bridge

Just before 3:25 p.m., MCSO received the call regarding a vehicle driving recklessly near Mile Marker 40 on U.S. Highway 1 near the Seven Mile Bridge. When deputies responded, they saw the vehicle with Deiseroth behind the wheel and "driving into oncoming traffic and swerving heavily," MCSO said.

MCSO said the vehicle was stopped near Mile Marker 36.5, where deputies found two children — ages 7 and 9 — inside the vehicle. Deputies also smelled a "strong odor of alcohol" emanating from Deiseroth, who also misidentified his location and gave an erroneous travel direction, the agency added.

After Deiseroth failed standardized field exercises, he was taken to jail. MCSO said the children were turned over to a family member and that they notified the Florida Department of Children and Families about the incident.