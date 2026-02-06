Miami Hurricanes' Marcus Allen speaks out after non-Hodkin's lymphoma diagnosis

A University of Miami basketball player is speaking out after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma last month.

Hurricanes sophomore Marcus Allen dreamed of wearing the orange and green, but it took an unexpected turn when he got that life changing diagnosis.

"The first time I realized something wasn't right was the game after [University of] Florida. I wasn't myself," Allen said, "I didn't feel 100%, but as a competitor, you still wanna go out there and play with your teammates."

With that mentality, he tried to push through it, but his mother Angie knew something wasn't right when she watched him on the stands.

What followed was an unexpected diagnosis that has left the University of Miami sophomore on the sidelines this season.

"With most injuries, you have a timetable, but with chemotherapy and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, there is none. Once I realized that, I knew I had to focus on getting through this first so I can get back on the court," Allen said.

Allen's cancer battle has shown his resilience to get back on the court

Now, Allen is two months into his treatment of a battle that changed his family's life, especially the bond between mother and son.

"Seeing her cry gave me a chance to wipe those tears away and show her I'll be okay. No matter what, losing my hair, not playing basketball, I'll be good. I'll be back," Allen said.

"To see the nausea, the fatigue… him not being able to get out of bed, it's the hardest thing. I wouldn't wish this on any mother," Allen's mother, Angie said.

Allen has still made an impact on his team and community even off the court. Every game, the Canes still wear his number proudly as a reminder of his fight.

"Life throws punches. You take them, and you keep battling. Marcus shows that: you fight no matter what cards you're dealt," Miami Hurricanes basketball coach Jai Lucas said.

How Allen made the university basketball team

Allen was a consensus four-star recruit out of high school and led Miami Norland High to a state championship in 2024 after averaging 22.7 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. He was picked for the Allen Iverson Classic All-American game, plus helped AZ Compass Prep to the title game at the GEICO nationals in 2023.