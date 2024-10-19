Miami Hurricanes escape with 52-45 victory over host Louisville Cardinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Quarterback Cam Ward threw four touchdown passes, wide receivers Sam Brown, Jr. and Xavier Restrepo each topped the 100-yard receiving mark and Miami rushed for 219 yards in a wild 52-45 victory over Louisville.

The sixth-ranked Canes improved to 7-0 and 3-0 in Atlantic Conference play. The Cardinals fell to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

The Hurricane brought back to Coral Gables the Schnellenberger Trophy – featuring a pair of bronzed boots worn by legendary Miami and Louisville head coach Howard Schnellenberger.

Miami piled up 538 yards of total offense and led by two touchdowns in the third quarter before Louisville stormed back with two touchdowns in 67 seconds to tie it. But the Canes pulled away in the fourth quarter, holding the ball for nine minutes and clinching the victory with an 11-play, 80-yard scoring march.

Ward completed 21 of 32 passes for 319 yards. Restrepo had seven receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown, while Brown totaled 125 yards on just three catches, including a score. Jacolby George and Isaiah Horton also had touchdown receptiobs.

Running back Damien Martinez carried 12 times for 89 yards and one touchdown, and fellow back Mark Fletcher, Jr. had 73 yards on 13 carries.

The Canes were 9 of 15 on third down and converted both fourth-down attempts.