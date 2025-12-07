University of Miami students rush team store after finding out Hurricanes are heading to College Football Playoff

As soon as University of Miami students heard that the Hurricanes were heading to the College Football Playoff on Sunday, some rushed to get their piece of history from the team's store.

UM freshman Samantha Parrish said she was supposed to celebrate getting her scuba certification on Sunday, but once she found out Miami made the CFP for the first time, she had other reasons to celebrate.

"And we were in, and we were just like screaming and jumping up and down, and we were like, 'We gotta get some merch,'" Parrish said.

What was supposed to be a congratulatory gift has turned into a Hurricanes playoff shopping spree at the team store. She's hoping the Canes can take the CFP by storm.

"Everybody is going to be like flooding the store like, 'Oh my God, we need a new outfit,'" Parrish said.

General manager Harry Rothwell said this is an early holiday gift for him, and that he had some gear designs ready to order in case the Canes made it to the playoffs. He shared with CBS News Miami some of the designs you'll see in a few days.

"It is a piece of history for Miami," Rothwell said. "It's the first time being in it."

Rothwell said these designs are already up online on the website, and if fans order now, they should have them in time for the game.

"It probably will be a couple of days before they get it, but at least they can get their orders in," Rothwell said.

Parrish said this is quite the start for her UM journey, and that she's glad she will have her outfits picked out ahead of time. She said she's getting more than one item.

"Multiple — probably more than need be," Parrish said.

UM's playoff game is Dec. 20 at noon, when they'll play at Texas A&M in College Station. But if they make it to the national title game, they could get a home crowd since the National Championship will be decided at Hard Rock Stadium.