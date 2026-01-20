Men tied to drug‑trafficking ring admit killing Miami man over $90,000 meth package, feds say

Two men tied to a drug‑trafficking ring have pleaded guilty to killing a Miami man after accusing him of stealing a package containing 11 pounds of meth worth about $90,000, federal authorities said Tuesday.

Tsvia Kol, 37, of Hallandale, and Jimmy Sanchez, 37, of Spring Valley, California, face up to life in prison for the 2022 drug‑related killing, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Hotel meeting turns violent

Authorities said Kol and Sanchez met the Miami man in a hotel room. After Kol armed Sanchez, the victim called 911 to report his location, and audio from the call captured a struggle and gunfire.

Later, Sanchez admitted he fatally shot the victim and left him in the hotel room. The victim wasn't found until the next morning, prosecutors said.

Surveillance footage shows escape

Video from the hotel's security cameras recorded Kol and Sanchez as they fled the property after the killing.

Investigators linked the two to a drug‑trafficking organization responsible for shipping large quantities of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors condemn violence

"This case illustrates that drugs and violence go hand in hand," said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department's Criminal Division. "As part of their drug operation, these defendants shipped large amounts of methamphetamine, and when they thought the victim stole their product, they killed him in cold blood."

"This was a cold‑blooded murder driven by the drug trade, where intimidation and greed turned narcotics trafficking into violence and death," said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida.

Plea agreements and next steps

Kol and Sanchez admitted responsibility for the murder and the distribution of the methamphetamine in their plea agreements, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Sentencing hearings are scheduled for later this year, authorities said.