Police are searching for the driver in a fatal Miami hit and run crash that killed a 62-year-old pedestrian

Miami police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian while he was crossing Northwest 12th Avenue on Friday morning and then fled the scene.

Surveillance video shows the driver did not slow down or stop after hitting Antonio Sanchez, 62, who later died at the hospital, according to authorities.

"It was horrendous. It impacted me. I don't even know how to feel still," said Axel Martinez, who was working at a nearby gas station and heard the crash.

Martinez, who said he had known Sanchez since he was 10, described the scene.

"It was gruesome. His shoes were flying all over the area. Everywhere. His wallet was somewhere else. It was definitely a very hard push, a hard crash," Martinez said. He called 911 after witnessing the event.

"He shows up here a lot. He hangs out and talks to men. How's life? How are you doing? It's sad to see that," Martinez said of the victim, a regular customer.

Miami Police spokesperson Mike Vega said the vehicle would likely have "extensive damage in the front end."

Police do not have a license plate number for the car and are actively trying to locate the driver.

"This vehicle didn't make an attempt to even stop. After the pedestrian was hit, they didn't make an attempt to stop. So it's crucial in identifying this person," Vega said.

Martinez is hoping to find justice for his friend. "It breaks my heart. It absolutely breaks my heart to see this, that's happening right now to such a good guy," Martinez said.

Police noted that since the light was green when Sanchez was crossing the street, the driver likely would not have faced charges had they stopped. Since the driver kept going, police said the person will likely be charged with a felony.