Heat's Eastern Conference run leads to local business boom

MIAMI - As the Miami Heat continue to play in the Eastern Conference Finals, it's also been a slam dunk for local businesses.

From locally owned sports bars to fine dining, the hospitality industry has been booming with every Heat game.

Grails Miami in Wynwood had nearly 400 people during their Miami Heat Road Rally. Owner Eddie Fuentes said this was a much-appreciated boost.

"We first opened Grails in October 2019, I wasn't even open for five months when we had to close because of the pandemic," said Fuentes. "Being open and having so many people support local business means everything to me."

Two blocks away from the Kaseya Center, the Brasserie Laurel is also seeing an increase in customers.

"Before the game people come for snacks and happy hour," said Chef Michael Beltran. "Of course, when the Heat win, they come to celebrate that, too."

Beltran, chef and owner of the Ariete Hospitality Group, has several restaurants around South Florida.

"This increase in business is monumental," says Beltran.

According to Visit Florida, professional sports bring billions of dollars to the state, not just in ticket sales, but the overflow with folks spending money in hotels, restaurants, and bars.