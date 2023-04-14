Watch CBS News
Miami Heat set to face Chicago Bulls with No. 8 seed hanging in the balance

By Bryan Lopez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Miami Heat are set to face the Chicago Bulls Friday with the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference on the line.

The winner earns a trip to Milwaukee to face Giannis Antetokounmpo and the No. 1 seed Milwaukee Bucks, and the loser, goes home for the offseason. 

The Heat are coming off a 116-105 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, as they tried rallying back from a 24-point deficit. 

Trae Young scored 25 points and dished out 7 assists, Dejounte Murray tallied in with 18 points, and Clint Capela recorded 21 rebounds in a gutsy win for the Hawks in Miami. 

The No. 9 seed Bulls defeated the No.10 seed Toronto Raptors in the second of the Eastern Conference's play-in games 109-105 after storming back from a 19-point deficit. 

Zach Lavine led the way for the Bulls in their comeback against Toronto, scoring 39 points. 

DeMar DeRozan chipped in with 23 points and 7 rebounds.   

With Friday's game being the biggest for both teams, the Heat will look to avoid going 0-4 against the Bulls this season.

Guards Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent are questionable for Friday's game. 

The Heat are looking to avoid becoming the first team to go 0-2 at home in a play-in tournament.   

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM from the Kaseya Center. 

First published on April 14, 2023 / 3:19 PM

