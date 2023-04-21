Watch CBS News
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro undergoes hand surgery

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Miami Heat announced that guard Tyler Herro underwent a successful hand surgery Friday. 

The procedure was an open reduction and internal fixation surgery of the third and fourth metacarpal of Herro's right hand.

Herro suffered the injury during Miami's Game 1 win in Milwaukee on April 16.

Herro played 67 regular season games this season, averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

He shot a league-best and a Miami Heat single-season franchise record 93.4% from the free throw line. 

Additionally, along with Jimmy Butler (22.9) and Bam Adebayo (20.4), the trio became the first trio in Miami Heat history to each average at least 20 points in a season.  

CBS Miami Team
April 21, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

