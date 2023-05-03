Miami Girl Scout Troop celebrates centennial anniversary with museum exhibit

MIAMI - The Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida is one of the oldest nonprofit organizations in Miami.

The first Girl Scout Troop in Miami was formed in 1923 - Alligator Troop 1 in Coconut Grove. Today, the organization serves close to 3,000 Girl Scouts in every zip code across Miami and Monroe counties.

They are celebrating their centennial anniversary with an exhibit at the HistoryMiami Museum.

The "A Century of Girl Scouting in Miami and the Keys" exhibition will be on display through June 11, before making its way through Miami with the Miami-Dade County Public Libraries.

The exhibition features ten panels in Spanish and English, showcasing the activities, attire, and impact of the Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida across each decade, a digital photo slideshow with historic photos and display cases. Local troops introduce the exhibit with a recorded welcome message and a scavenger hunt to explore individual items and their significance.

The exhibit is in the Community Gallery which is open to the public at no charge.