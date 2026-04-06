Miami gas prices surge: Stations run dry, motorists struggle with costs

A gas station at Northwest 103rd Street ran out of gas on Monday, while across the street, drivers filled up—feeling the pain in their wallets.

"I used to fill my car for $25. And now $40," said motorist Yveloune Ducheine.

Ducheine says prices at the pump are becoming unsustainable.

"Now you need to take out from your savings just to get by. No savings now—is it hard? Yes, it's hard," she said.

Patrick De Haan, an analyst with GasBuddy, predicts the situation will likely get worse before it gets better.

"That's looking very likely that it will get worse because we still haven't seen real attention paid to getting the strait reopened. We've heard the president mention that if it's not reopened things will escalate, but there's really not a whole lot of de-escalation," said De Haan.

De Haan says it's a difficult time, but there are ways to save. Here are a few tips:

Use apps to find stations with lower prices nearby

Check for loyalty programs, which can save you 5 to 10 cents per gallon

Consider wholesale clubs, which often offer more competitive prices

As for Ducheine, she says if prices keep rising, she may have to invest in walking shoes.

"I can leave my car at home and then walk," Ducheine said.

As of Monday afternoon, the GasBuddy app listed the cheapest gas in Miami-Dade at the Costco on W. Flagler Street and the Sam's Club in Doral, both at $3.79 for regular unleaded.

The average price in Florida is $4.17 per gallon. In Miami-Dade, it's $4.18 per gallon, and in Broward, $4.22.