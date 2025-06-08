Wanted man from Miami Gardens arrested after chase and shootout on I-95 in St. Lucie County, FHP says

A Miami Gardens man with an active warrant led the Florida Highway Patrol on a brief chase early Sunday morning before ending it with a shootout on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County, shutting down the interstate for hours.

According to FHP, a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) alert was sent out for a 2024 silver Mitsubishi Outlander that had previously fled from Hillsborough County deputies, and its driver — only identified as a 29-year-old man from Miami Gardens — had an active warrant.

Just after 5:30 a.m., FHP Sgt. J. Torres saw the SUV traveling north on I-95 around Mile Marker 126 near Midway Road in Port St. Lucie and verified that it was the vehicle that the BOLO alert had mentioned. Torres tried to conduct a traffic stop; however, the SUV failed to stop and continued driving, prompting a pursuit, FHP said.

After a short chase, Torres conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the SUV. Once the vehicle stopped, FHP said the driver began shooting at Torres and multiple agencies were called in to assist with the situation.

Following a brief standoff, the driver was taken into custody before being transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. FHP said no officers were injured during the incident and that northbound I-95 had been shut down for the investigation.

At this time, authorities have not revealed further details regarding the man's identity or other circumstances surrounding the incident, including why he had an active warrant.

According to CBS News affiliate WPEC in West Palm Beach, northbound I-95 has since reopened.