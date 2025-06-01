Miami Gardens Soul + Caribbean Food Festival makes its debut

The spirit of wellness, unity, and empowerment came alive today as the Miami Gardens Soul + Caribbean Food Festival debuted at the Betty T. Ferguson Amphitheater this weekend.

The inaugural event welcomed over 2,000 attendees and featured a vibrant mix of music, wellness activities, shopping, and delicious food — all aimed at nurturing the mind, body, and soul.

With more than 50 local vendors on site, the festival provided a platform for holistic professionals to share their knowledge and products while highlighting the cultural richness of the community.

The event was sponsored by Miami Gardens City Council Vice Mayor Robert Stephens III, who partnered with The Hungry Black Man and the Center for Black Innovation.

"It's very important that we have this event in our community to showcase our local talent, our local vendors," said one participant.

"You don't have to drive to South Beach — sometimes homegrown talent is here," added Chef Kriss Kofi, Founder of Dub N Grub.

Family-owned businesses were at the heart of the celebration. From healthy eats to handcrafted items, attendees were treated to a marketplace rooted in community and care.

"My favorite part is we're supporting local businesses," shared another vendor. "We're family — we're from Sunshine Meat Market — and there's other families here with their local business."

The festival hosted food competitions, giving local culinary artists a chance to shine. Winners walked away with a $500 prize.