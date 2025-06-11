2 dead in Miami Gardens shooting, suspects have been detained, police say

Fight in Miami Gardens business led to deadly shooting in parking lot

Two people were killed in an early morning shooting at strip shopping center in Miami Gardens.

According to police, a fight inside one of the businesses at U.S. 441 and NW 215 Street spilled out into parking lot where there was gunfire.

"A fight that started inside the establishment that led out into the parking lot. Firearms were produced and rounds were exchanged," Miami Gardens police Sgt. Emanuel Jeanty said.

When officers arrived, police said they found two people who had been shot, one was dead and the other was taken to a hospital where they died.

Witnesses said a man was beating a woman in the parking lot outside of a lounge when a relative of hers came to her defense with a gun and started shooting. They said there was then an exchange of gunfire. When the police arrived, witnesses said the woman's relative put down his gun and said, "I am the shooter." They added that he is cooperating with the police.

Originally, police said one suspect was detained and second was at-large. They later updated that to say all parties remained on the scene.

According to the witnesses, the woman is okay and one of the people who died was the man who had been hitting her.

Police have not confirmed their account of what happened.



This is a developing story, check back for updates.