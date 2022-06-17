Watch CBS News
Miami Gardens PD releases sketch of man wanted for armed sexual assault

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI – Miami Gardens PD needs your help to identify a suspect accused of a disturbing crime.

Investigators released a sketch that shows the man who sexually assaulted a victim last week in the area of NW 22 Avenue and Miami Gardens Drive.

He's believed to be 20 to 25 years old, standing around 5-feet 5-inches tall with a slim build.

He was armed with a knife and was wearing a black shirt, dark jeans, red dress shoes and a backpack.

If you know who he might be, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

