Miami Gardens police release sketches of 2 men wanted for an attempted kidnapping

By
John MacLauchlan
CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
Read Full Bio
John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Miami Gardens police have asked for the public's help in identifying three men who they say attempted to kidnap a boy in June. 

Police have released sketches of two of the men they are looking for. They, along with a third man, attempted to kidnap the boy on June 8, around 8:30 p.m., in the area of 13 Avenue and NW 208 Street, according to investigators.

The boy told investigators that he was running down his block when the three men called to him from across the street and said they were going to kidnap him, according to police. The boy said one of the men pulled out a zip tie and attempted to bind his hands, police said.   

Investigators said the boy fought back, punching one of the men, and was able to get away unharmed.

The two men in the sketches appear to be around 18 years old, according to police. They said the third man was around 30 years old. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami Gardens police at (305) 474-1532 or (305) 474-6473. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

