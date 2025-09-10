Miami Gardens police release photos of dogs believed tied to fatal mauling of 71-year-old woman

Police release photos of dogs believed to have been involved in fatal attack of Miami Gardens woman

Miami Gardens police have released four photos of dogs possibly connected to the death of 71-year-old grandmother Doreen Richards Broadbelt, who was mauled as she walked to work early on Memorial Day.

Police swab dogs, seek clues

According to Miami Gardens police, Broadbelt, a wife, mother and grandmother, was attacked by several dogs near Northwest 196th Street and 14th Court.

Animal services and officers canvassed the area, swabbing several dogs for DNA.

One of the animals tested was Canelo, a Rottweiler-pit bull mix owned by Hermesteen Brooks.

"They came, they were looking for the dogs and they said, 'Hey, I hear you have some dogs. Could we see them?' and I said, "Yeah, what's the problem? We have to swab them because of the incident that happened," said Brooks.

Police on Tuesday released photos of four possible suspects, including Canelo.

Owner denies dogs were aggressive

"Do you think that it could've been one of your dogs who went and attacked her? Do you think it could've been one of your dogs?" asked CBS News Miami reporter Marybel Rodriguez.

"No, no they're not aggressive and they don't run around in packs. Your dogs are still here? Yes, no problem," Brooks said.

Brooks added that he remains confident his dog was not involved.

"I hope they find the right dog, but I'm sure it ain't gonna be this one," he said.

Family holds vigil

On Tuesday, Broadbelt's family gathered for a candlelight vigil at the site where she was killed.

Miami Gardens police say they are still investigating and searching for the dogs responsible.