Miami Gardens mom under investigation for child abuse

MIAMI - A Miami Gardens mother is facing criminal charges for allegedly abusing her three-year-old daughter.

It was all captured during a FaceTime video call.

The mother is seen on the video lashing out at her toddler, screaming and hitting her.

"My heart was racing. I was praying I would get there and the baby was safe," said Adrienne Walks, the baby's grandmother.

She rushed to the home and called 911 when she saw what was happening.

Walks said she's been dealing with the outbursts for some time because her son is the baby's father of record and the couple has had trouble in their relationship.

"I cried. Officers cried. It was very disturbing."

Most disturbing is a threat you hear the mother making in the video directed at her son.

"Since you don't handle it, I will eliminate her," the mother is heard screaming, implying she will harm the toddler.

Sergeant Emmanuel Jeanty with the Miami Gardens police department says what he watched on the video is enough for an arrest.

"She is currently Baker acted and will be charged with child abuse and neglect," he said.

Adrienne Walks wants the Department of Children and Families to do more to help.

Not only her granddaughter but the child's mother and her son. She says the child has developmental issues and so does her son.

"That he get the services and the baby get services and she gets a stay-away order because she should not be around the child at this time."

CBSMiami reached out to DCF for comment and they did not offer a response by Friday evening.