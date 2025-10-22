Miami Gardens hosts free mammogram event, dozens benefit

Dozens of women from Miami-Dade and Broward counties took time out of their day to prioritize their health by receiving free mammograms and ultrasounds at Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens.

For many, the event provided a critical opportunity to get screened without needing an appointment, a doctor's order, or even health insurance.

"I'm not working right now, so I said today is the perfect time," said Sharon Lumpkin, who was screened at the event.

Christine Smith added that timing made the decision easy. "I heard you guys announce that, and then I saw my PCP last week and had a recommendation. So, I just got it done."

Others, like Quartishia McCullum, came out of concern for loved ones. "I have a lot of friends who survived breast cancer. It doesn't run in my family, but it's good to check," she said.

For families without insurance, event especially meaningful

Cheryl Franklin, who came with her daughter, said, "I saw this on CBS today, thank you so much. This is an opportunity we were waiting for. She has no insurance right now, and this is such a great help."

The event follows a similar screening last month, where at least three women were diagnosed with breast cancer and about a dozen more require follow-up care. Survivors were also present to encourage others, sharing firsthand how early detection saved their lives.

"Early detection is important because it saves lives, it saved my life," said Tammy Reed, a breast cancer survivor. Claretta Conley echoed the sentiment. "Cancer is serious. It doesn't discriminate. The best thing that can happen from knowing is taking care of it."

Everyone screened will get their results the same day. Uninsured patients were covered thanks to $20,000 raised by the City of Miami Gardens. Due to overwhelming demand, they're going to do this again. Another free screening event is already scheduled for November 11.

To register for it or any other mammovan screening you can log here. Scroll down to book your appointment.