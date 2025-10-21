Watch CBS News
Free mobile mammogram event to be held in Miami Gardens to promote early detection

By
Tania Francois
Tania Francois
Tania Francois
Tania Francois returned to CBS News Miami in November 2022 as the Executive Producer Impacting Communities or EPIC.
Tania Francois

/ CBS Miami

A free mobile mammogram event will take place this Wednesday in Miami Gardens.

Organizers announced that the event will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreation Complex, located in the 3000 block of NW 199th Street.

The event is open to anyone who is in need. Two mammography buses will be stationed in the southwest parking lot (nearest to 32nd Avenue) to provide easy access.

Operated by 3D Mobile Mammography, the bus offers 3D mammograms that take just 10 minutes per appointment. No prescription is needed, and same-day results are available. Images will be reviewed by a fellowship-trained breast imaging radiologist, ensuring expert care.

Insurance is accepted and in most cases, mammograms are covered annually.

Organizers said the free screenings aim to help remove barriers for women and men who may not otherwise have easy access to this important preventive care.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you can also make an appointment here.

