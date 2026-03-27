Cause of Miami Gardens house fire under investigation, MDFR says

An investigation is underway in Miami Gardens after crews raced to extinguish a large fire that broke out at a home early Friday morning, according to officials.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that abut 18 MDFR units responded to reports of the fire in the 20400 block of Northwest 29th Place just before 6:40 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the single-story home, and they immediately got to work to extinguish the blaze.

Official said that due to the need for additional units as the fire extended into an adjacent home, the call was upgraded to a second alarm.

The fire has since been brought under control, but units remained at the scene to continue to ventilate the homes and monitor the area for any hotspots.

In addition, three people at the scene were assessed for injuries, but they refused medical treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.