Suspect in Pembroke Pines double murder shot by off-duty deputy in Miami Gardens, authorities say

A double-murder suspect out of Pembroke Pines is in the hospital on Sunday after authorities said he ran away from an off-duty Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputy, who was forced to fire his weapon.

Crime scene trucks and multiple law enforcement vehicles surrounded the area of Northwest 192nd Street and Sunshine State Parkway East in Miami Gardens on Sunday afternoon after police said the suspect — identified as 27-year-old Isaiah Collins — was spotted by the off-duty deputy at a local park.

"The sheriff's deputy approached the subject, the subject immediately took flight, he actually ran across the Florida Turnpike, jumped into this canal here adjacent to the street and went across the canal bank and climbed a tree," said MDSO Undersheriff Christopher Carothers.

Investigators said Collins is the suspect in the shooting deaths of Octavis Myers and another woman, whose name has yet to be released.

Pembroke Pines Police said that the two were found dead inside a home on Northwest 109th Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, saying that Collins had lived there with his grandmother.

No one had seen or heard from Collins until Sunday.

"They began to engage with the subject, attempting to dialogue with the subject to get him into custody," Carothers said. "At that moment, there must've been something at the moment they realized non-compliance and there was a reason for the deputy to fire."

The Miami-Dade sheriff's office said one officer discharged their service weapon, shooting Collins in the lower arm.

No officers were injured and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead on the police-involved investigation. Investigators said once Collins is released from the hospital, he will be taken to jail on two first-degree murder charges.