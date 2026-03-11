2-year-old boy bitten in face by two pit bulls in Miami Gardens backyard, police say

An investigation is underway in Miami Gardens after police say a toddler was bitten in the face by two pit bulls on Tuesday.

Miami Garden police told CBS News Miami that officers responded to reports of a dog bite involving a child in the 3600 block of Northwest 191st Street just before 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they were told that a 2-year-old was in the backyard of a home when he was bitten in the face by two pit bulls.

The child was rushed to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

No other information was released, and police said the incident remains under investigation.