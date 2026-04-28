Child hit by car attempting to bypass slow-moving traffic in Miami Gardens, police say

Miami Gardens police said they have arrested a driver accused of hitting a child while trying to avoid slow-moving traffic on Tuesday morning.

According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to reports of a crash just before 8 a.m. in the 1200 block of northwest 188th Street.

Police said the driver of the black Ford Fusion was headed south on northwest 12th Avenue at a high rate of speed near northwest 188th Street when the driver tried to bypass slow-moving traffic by driving on the swale.

The vehicle then hit a tree and subsequently hit an 11-year-old.

Police said that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the child to Ryder Trauma Center with head injuries.

The driver, who hasn't been identified, was taken into custody and was expected to face charges of reckless driving.

No other information was released.