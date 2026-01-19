South Florida honors Martin Luther King Jr. from Miami's Liberty City to Fort Lauderdale parades

From Miami's historic Liberty City to the streets of Fort Lauderdale, thousands across South Florida gathered Monday to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., celebrating a message many say still resonates decades later.

Fort Lauderdale honors Dr. King's legacy

In Fort Lauderdale, crowds lined the streets for a parade that has marked the holiday for more than 20 years, honoring a man who dedicated his life to ending racism and advancing brotherhood and human dignity.

"When he did the speech, I Have a Dream, I was in Washington," said Vera Armbrister, who remembers hearing Dr. King's words firsthand.

"The dream is that one day we will be equal and we wouldn't have to go in the back door anymore," she said.

Her daughter, Natalie Armbrister, said while progress has been made, there is still work ahead.

"Today Dr. Martin Luther King would be proud of how far we've come," she said. "Of course, there can be better influences and better opportunities for all individuals."

Others echoed that sentiment, saying Dr. King's teachings feel especially urgent now.

"It just means hoping everyone will start treating each other equally," said Vivian Maultryn. "Respecting one another, especially at this day and time."

From the parade route to celebrations at Carter Park, organizers said the goal is to inspire the next generation.

"He was an icon," 16-year-old Cameron Stevens said. "He changed the world for almost all of America."

Dr. King's deep roots in Miami's Liberty City

Meanwhile in Miami, the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade carried deep historical roots of its own.

David Slaughter said he hasn't missed the event in 40 years.

"I used to sell food out here, too," Slaughter said. "I got too old to lug everything around. But this parade is about more than music and food."

"He fought for freedom. He fought for freedom and equal rights," Slaughter said.

Organizers said Miami was the first city in the country to hold a parade honoring Dr. King, beginning in 1977 — six years before the holiday became a federal observance. Dr. King also had deep ties to Miami's Liberty City neighborhood, where a park, street, and restaurant bear his name.

According to the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, Dr. King frequently stayed at the historic Hampton House, where he delivered an early version of his iconic I Have a Dream speech.

"Things came out the way they said," Slaughter said. "He had a dream, and his dream came true."

Attendees across both cities said the parades are reminders that the civil rights movement didn't end with Dr. King's lifetime.

"Let's keep this dream alive," one Miami attendee said. "Keep it going."

As celebrations wrapped up from Miami to Fort Lauderdale, many said the message remains the same: honoring the past while recommitting to the work ahead.