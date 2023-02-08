Hampton House Motel gets historic designation; Ali, MLK, Malcolm X stayed there

MIAMI - Just in time for Black History Month, Miami's Hampton House Motel has been listed in the National Park Service's National Register of Historic Places, officials announced Wednesday.

"I am pleased to announce that the Hampton House Motel has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places," said Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd. "From the 1950s to the 1970s, the Hampton House Motel hosted meetings of prominent Black civil rights leaders, athletes, and entertainers. Today, through the efforts of dedicated local preservationists, it remains an integral part of Miami's heritage."

Originally known as the Booker Terrace Motel, it was built in 1954 and designed by Miami Modern architect Robert Karl Frese.

Located in the Brownsville neighborhood, the motel was purpose-built specifically for the Black community during the era of racial segregation.

The motel's nightclub hosted famous entertainers such as Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Sam Cooke, and Ella Fitzgerald.

World-famous athletes also stayed at the motel.

Althea Gibson, Jackie Robinson, and Joe Louis were among the guests.

Other figures of the time, such as Malcolm X frequented the motel, often to meet with his friend former boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

"Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. used the motel to coordinate south Florida's civil rights strategy and host press conferences. Documents show that an early version of Dr. King's "I Have a Dream" speech was delivered at the Hampton House Motel. Ultimately, the motel was a place associated with dignity and freedom for Miami-Dade County's Black residents and visitors for two decades," officials said.

