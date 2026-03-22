Beautiful, warm and sunny Sunday on deck for South Florida

A cool and clear start will lead to a beautiful, warm, and sunny Sunday across South Florida.

Temperatures start mostly in the upper 50s and lower 60s but will eventually climb into the lower to mid-80s for Sunday afternoon.

Beachgoers will be happy to hear about improvements to the rip-current threat, which will be moderate for the Broward and Miami-Dade coastlines.

In addition to the cool temperatures, it's possible some in South Florida could be waking up to the smell of smoke. The National Weather Service noted that light north winds have been able to pull smoke from ongoing fires along the Gulf and Southeast U.S. into the area each morning. This has led to the smell of smoke for several mornings this past week.

While there are minor impacts on air quality in the morning, improvements arrive by late morning and the afternoon.

Even warmer weather arrives for the upcoming workweek as afternoon highs peak closer to the mid-80s each afternoon. Rain chances remain slim, with only stray shower chances for the middle of the workweek.

Rain chances will trend slightly higher as the NEXT Weather Team tracks a potential disturbance that could bring isolated to scattered rain chances next weekend.