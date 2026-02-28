Florida lawmakers and party leaders react after U.S. and Israel launch military operation

Several Florida lawmakers are speaking out after President Trump announced a major military operation carried out by the U.S. and Israel against Iran early Saturday.

This comes following weeks of threats from President Trump. He announced the assault, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury," in a video on Truth Social. He called on Iran's military forces to lay down their weapons and on Iran's civilians to rise and "take over your government."

Trump announced on Truth Social that the strikes killed the supreme leader of Iran, with the State Department issuing a travel advisory for Americans worldwide to be cautious of travel in and out of the Middle East.

Florida leaders have mixed responses to the U.S. and Israel launching strikes on Iran

U.S. Representative Debbie Wasserman-Schultz released a statement expressing concerns for the safety of "our service members, diplomats, and civilians in the region, as well as the security of our allies who Iran has targeted with missile strikes in retaliation."

She calls the Iranian regime "a sadistic, malevolent actor, unrepentant for their worldwide, murderous actions," saying that Iran's rulers have "American, Latin American, Ukrainian, Israeli, and Iranian blood on their hands."

She ended her statement with this call to action for President Trump: "The next action must be that President Trump comply with the War Powers Act and immediately consult and fully brief Congress before any further action is taken. Americans are due an understanding of the objectives, the legal basis, the risks, and the plan for the day after. Congress has not authorized this action, nor have we been briefed on any imminent threat. The limited information we have received is unclear and unsatisfactory on how Trump's strategic objectives will be accomplished through military airstrikes alone. Under the law and the U.S. Constitution, President Trump does not possess a blank check to act without consulting Congress or telling the American people what comes next. That must happen."

Former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, who is running as a Republican for Florida Governor, said that the U.S. troops are in his prayers as "they carry out the orders of President Trump in Operation Epic Fury."

"As a U.S. Navy veteran who served two tours in combat operations in the Middle East, I know firsthand that the threat from Iran is real and that this regime has cost us many American lives. Peace through strength is the best approach. It is the only thing the radicalized Muslim regimes understand," Renner said.

Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine-Cava, who is of Jewish descent, said in a statement that the escalating conflict between the U.S, Israel, and Iran "poses serious risks to regional stability and international security."

She goes on to write: "Any military action taken without congressional authorization is a dangerous precedent, and we must learn from our nation's past challenges. What must come next is a serious effort to restore stability and pursue diplomacy, not further violence."

Both the Democratic and Libertarian Parties of Florida are condemning the strikes against Iran

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried also reacted to the news, saying in a statement: "The Ayatollah has led an evil regime that has crushed the human rights of Iranians, escalated tensions in the area for decades, and sponsored terrorism around the globe. American troops, however, deserve better than a commander in chief that believes he is above accountability and the rule of law. Without any Congressional oversight or approval, Trump's reckless actions have directly violated our Constitution and will lead to the deaths of U.S. soldiers and civilians abroad. Trump's decisions today have made our world less stable and America less safe for decades to come."

She goes on to say that "at a time when Americans are struggling with the price of food, healthcare, and housing, Donald Trump is sending our young people to war. The attacks on Iran do not put America first. They do not provide for the common defense, and it's not what the people of our country deserve or want. Americans have the right to transparency, a clearly defined strategy, and to have their voices heard–not to be thrown into another endless war."

Florida's Libertarian Party is also condemning Trump's military action against Iran, saying in their statement: "The United States Constitution is clear: the power to declare war rests with Congress. This safeguard was intentionally designed to prevent a single individual from committing the nation to war without debate, transparency, and the consent of the people's representatives. Circumventing that authority undermines constitutional governance and expands executive power in a manner dangerous to liberty."

"Libertarians oppose unauthorized and open-ended military intervention regardless of which party occupies the White House," said Matt Johnson, Chair of the Libertarian Party of Florida. "War must be defensive, constitutionally authorized, clearly defined, and limited in scope. Anything less endangers both American lives and American liberty."

The statement ends with the Libertarian Party of Florida calling on Congress to "immediately assert its constitutional role, conduct open debate, and determine whether continued military action is lawful and justified."